Possible phone service outage affecting landlines in Houston County

CROCKETT, TEXAS (KTRE) - A possible phone service outage is affecting those with landlines in Houston County.
According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, there is a possible phone service outage in the Crockett-area along with a possible landline isolation. As a result, people are unable to dial outside their exchange.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reported 911 services are up and operational on LTE back-up. They report that if residents are unable to reach 911 on a landline, they may be able to do so on a cellphone.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has no further information about the possible outage at this time but will continue to provide updates on the situation.
