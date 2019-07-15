Suppression hearing starts over confession in toddler’s drowning

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man accused of drowning a 3-year-old boy is getting closer to his trial date. But first he’s hoping to keep a key piece of evidence away from a jury.
Bobby Woods, Jr. has been in the Angelina County Jail for nearly four years. He was arrested on a charge of capital murder after his girlfriend’s nephew, Mason Cuttler, was found dead in a pond.
A four-day hearing started Monday morning before Judge Paul White to determine if Woods’ confession is admissible in court. His defense attorney is looking to suppress that evidence.
Investigators say Woods admitted to taking Mason to a pond, pushing him into the water and turning his back without making any attempt to rescue the boy, according to arrest documents.
Documents show Woods wanted Mason to die to make room for he and his girlfriend’s unborn child, though his girlfriend, Billie jean Cuttler, wasn’t even pregnant.
We’re told Cuttler has a pending plea agreement on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder and that she will testify in Woods’ capital murder trial.
The suppression hearing is scheduled to take place during the morning hours every day through Friday. Woods’ trial is scheduled for Aug. 5.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.