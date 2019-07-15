WEBXTRA: Angelina College, Lufkin ISD putting on basketball camp

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina College basketball teams and Lufkin ISD have teamed up to offer a three-day basketball camp running through Wednesday.
The sessions will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with drop-off time at 7:45 a.m. Campers are asked to wear basketball shorts and shoes appropriate for gym work.
Cost for the camp is $40 per player. Lunches are available for $20 for the week, campers may purchase snacks with money deposited in their “lunch banks.” Any unused money will be returned at the end of the camp. Anyone attending the camp after Monday will get a discounted price.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.