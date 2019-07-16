City council to vote on zone change for property of former Lufkin Country Club

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to approve a zone change for the property once owned by the former Lufkin County Club.
Impact Lufkin has requested the zone be changed to “commercial” and “light manufacturing” use. Impact Lufkin’s vice president said the revitalization of such an area fits in with the overall comprehensive plan.
“When you look at that plan, you will find... that they reference the old country club property being revitalized,” said Patricia McKenzie, vice president of Impact Lufkin. “And if we can get the zoning change, then it will help us move to the next step. There are people interested in placing businesses, and the zoning will allow that to happen.”
Impact Lufkin purchased a 170-acre tract of land which was the former site of the country club in Sept. 2018. The goal at the time was to bring new opportunities to low-income and poverty challenged families, and to bring a neighborhood center to north Lufkin.
The zoning request to change the area to a commercial zone would allow “multi-family dwellings", small businesses, and encourage further economic development in north Lufkin, McKenzie explained.
“We believe presenting [the Planning and Zoning Board] our request will help us fit in,” McKenzie said.
“If you develop the area, then it becomes a united neighborhood; it becomes an opportunity for citizens to increase their quality of life; it becomes a part of their living. United neighborhoods is supported by the comprehensive plan,” she added.
The city council meets Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. to discuss the zone change. You can see the full agenda by visit the City of Lufkin’s website.
