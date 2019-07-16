Ellen Trout Zoo seeking approval from city council to receive anti-venom to treat snake bites

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Ellen Trout Zoo is currently awaiting to receive anti- venom from Costa Rica that helps with emergency medical treatment snake bites.
But first they will need approval from the city before they can receive it.
For the first time -their order of antivenom imported from Costa Rica has been held up by customs, due to the cost being over $2,500.
“Other times our employees have gone through and got the antivenom cleared or the delivery service has a broker and they have it cleared, and they bring to our door,” said Gordon Henley, Director of Ellen Trout.
Now city officials will consider a resolution authorizing the city manager to execute a power of attorney required for the importation of anti-venom for the Ellen Trout Zoo.
Henley said thankfully they have never had to use the antivenom for a bite locally.
“We sent antivenom to Corpus Christi to treat a cobra bite that an individual had, we sent it to Houston for coral snake bites,” said Henley.
In an event of a bite, it is transported to the hospital with the victim and they allow medical practitioners to administer it if need through injection.
An anti-venom index is also used by the zoo community to help provide anti-venom for emergencies.
“It lists what zoo have anti-venom for what particular and how much they have and when it expires and so if we had and emergency and required additional anti-venom we would get it; however, we do not wait until the product is expired before we try to order it,” said Henley.
Lufkin city council will vote on the resolution on July 16th during their meeting at 5 p.m.
