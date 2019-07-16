First Alert: Drying out and heating up in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Daytime heating will combine with some high moisture content to provide us with a 20% chance of late day and early evening showers and thunderstorms across the Piney Woods. Most of us will remain dry, but there will be a few of you who will get on the receiving end of a cooling shower or storm before the day comes to a close.
With a ridge of high pressure building overhead the next few days, we will have sinking air rule the day, which will lead to temperatures climbing back into the middle 90′s. The muggy air will put our heat indices in that 102-105 degree range, which means you will want to make sure you and your family are staying hydrated and taking heat precautions seriously.
The infamous heat ridge will hold for the rest of the week and into the early part of the weekend before it breaks down, allowing some deeper moisture to our east to rotate back in our direction. This will lead to some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to enter the equation as we get into the early-to-middle part of next week.
