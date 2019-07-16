First responders in Nacogdoches connect with kids during Touch-a-Truck event

By Donna McCollum and Jeff Wright | July 16, 2019 at 11:53 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 11:53 AM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Learning took the form of hands-on experience at the Nacogdoches Public Library Tuesday, where first responders and drivers of other familiar vehicles stopped to let kids take a closer look.

The library hosted a Touch-a-Truck event that gave kids the chance to meet and learn more about the jobs of firefighters, police officers, construction workers, and more.

It was an event aimed to let kids have a little fun, but for first responders, it was an opportunity to connect with East Texas children in a way they don’t normally get to, and explain the reasons why they may see their vehicles in their neighborhood.

