Hearing over confession in capital murder case begins in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The hearing began on Tuesday involving Bobby Woods Junior. He’s accused of capital murder in the August 2015 drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler.
The hearing will determine if a confession will be admitted or suppressed before a jury trial next month.
A former detective with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office took the stand. He told the judge he has no reason to believe Bobby Woods, Jr. does not know how to read or write.
