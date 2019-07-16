Hummus sold at Buccee’s part of recall triggered by possible listeria contamination

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30 and June 25 has been issued.
The products include two kinds of hummus from Buccee’s: Garlic hummus with pretzels and Texas spicy hummus with pretzels, both in 4.1 ounce size. The recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
No illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.
The products have been distributed nationwide and to United Arab Emirates. Consumers who have purchased products listed below with these use by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.
