Mail thefts reported in Angelina County, suspects identified

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is warning homeowners about thieves stealing mail right out of the mailbox.
“People stopping and taking items out of taking items out of the mailboxes,” said Sheriff Greg Sanches.
Sanches said their department is alerting residents after several reports of people stealing mail right in front of homes where the mail had been delivered.
Sanches says he has identified suspects and in the most recent case.
“Over the weekend we did have one more and so we will be looking for that individual as well,” Sanches said.
Sanches said thieves are looking for envelopes with valuable contents.
“Several of these that they have broke into, they’ve taken a citizen’s checks and then they’ve tried to go and cash these checks,” Sanches said.
To prevent the thefts, alert the post office if you’re going to out of town, so they will hold your mail until you return. Additionally, technology can help as well.
“If you have a camera point towards your mailbox that will help law enforcement and the citizen as well and it also may prevent,” Sanches said.
A new law goes into effect September 1 that creates tougher penalties for those found guilty of stealing mail or packages.
Anyone found guilty could spend up to 10 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.