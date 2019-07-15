Matt Wells and Red Raiders kick off Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) -Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington kicked off Monday with 5 squads, including Texas Tech and all eyes were on new Texas Tech Football Coach Matt Wells.
His Red Raiders are picked 7th in the Big 12 Preseason Media Poll. Four Red Raider captains were also on hand for Media Day. Broderick Washington, Travis Bruffy, Jordyn Brooks, Douglas Coleman and Adrian Frye
Coming off a 5-7 season, the Red Raiders have struggled to win Big 12 games at home. Coach Wells knows that is a pigskin priority. The Red Raiders open the season at home Aug. 31st at 3 p.m.
“Winning games at home is one of the most important things we can do. We want to make Jones stadium one of the hardest places to play in the Big 12," Wells said. “I respect our fans passion for Texas Tech. The Raider Power chant is real. I want to give them a winner at home.”
The Red Raiders will look to score points as they always do, but Coach Wells is focused on putting a terrific defense on the field.
“The biggest thing to consistently winning in the Big 12 is playing championship caliber defense," Wells said. "I recognize the challenge. I like winning and part of winning is playing great defense.”
Here is Texas Tech’s 2019 football schedule
- Aug. 31 Montana State 3 p.m.
- Sept. 7 UTEP 7 p.m.
- Sept. 14 at Arizona 9:30 p.m.
- Sept. 28 at Oklahoma
- Oct. 5 Oklahoma State
- Oct.12 at Baylor
- Oct.19 Iowa State
- Oct.26 at Kansas
- Nov. 9 at West Virginia
- Nov.16 TCU
- Nov. 23 Kansas State
- Nov. 29 at Texas 11 a.m.
