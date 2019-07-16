Pineapple freezer pie with toasted macadamia nuts by Mama Steph

Pineapple freezer pie with toasted macadamia nuts by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier | June 5, 2018 at 5:51 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 11:18 PM

(KLTV/KTRE) - This pie has a tasty Hawaiian twist, and is so cool and delicious, you'll want to make it all summer long!

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple in juice, undrained

1/4 cup lemon juice

8 ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 prepared graham cracker crust (9 inches)

Chopped and toasted macadamia nuts

Combine milk, pineapple and lemon juice; fold in whipped topping. Pour into prepared crust. Refrigerate until serving. If desired, serve with toasted macadamia nuts and additional crushed pineapple. Yield: 8 servings.

To toast nuts, toss in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. When you smell their fragrance, they’re done! Only takes about five minutes.