Pineapple freezer pie with toasted macadamia nuts by Mama Steph

(KLTV/KTRE) - This pie has a tasty Hawaiian twist, and is so cool and delicious, you'll want to make it all summer long!
Pineapple freezer pie with toasted macadamia nuts
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
1 8-ounce can crushed pineapple in juice, undrained
1/4 cup lemon juice
8 ounce container frozen whipped topping, thawed
1 prepared graham cracker crust (9 inches)
Chopped and toasted macadamia nuts
Combine milk, pineapple and lemon juice; fold in whipped topping. Pour into prepared crust. Refrigerate until serving. If desired, serve with toasted macadamia nuts and additional crushed pineapple. Yield: 8 servings.
To toast nuts, toss in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. When you smell their fragrance, they’re done! Only takes about five minutes.