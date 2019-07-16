SFA hosting youth football camp Wednesday

SFA football camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender). The 'Jacks begin their 93rd season of football in just 47 days when SFA takes on the Big 12 Conference’s Baylor Saturday, Aug. 31 in Waco. Stay tuned to SFAJacks.com, as well as SFA’s social media platforms, for complete coverage of Lumberjack football heading into the 2019 season.