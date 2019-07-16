SFA hosting youth football camp Wednesday

From SFA Athletics
Youngsters will have the opportunity to take to the turf of Homer Bryce Stadium and work on their football skills Wednesday, July 17 as SFA football is set to host a FREE camp from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The only free camp of the summer, the Lumberjacks’ Kids Camp will provide kindergarten through eighth graders the chance to meet the SFA football coaching staff and gain invaluable instruction in a fun atmosphere.
Games and stations will be set up on the field and water will be provided for campers. Although there is no cost for the morning camp, attendees are asked to register online at SFAFootballCamps.com.
SFA football camps are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender). The 'Jacks begin their 93rd season of football in just 47 days when SFA takes on the Big 12 Conference’s Baylor Saturday, Aug. 31 in Waco. Stay tuned to SFAJacks.com, as well as SFA’s social media platforms, for complete coverage of Lumberjack football heading into the 2019 season.