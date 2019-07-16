SFA’s Athletics Purple Lights Tour making stop in Longview Tuesday

Each of the stops on the Purple Lights Tour run from 6:30-8:30 p.m., have no admission charge attached to them and are open to any and all SFA fans and alumni. Light food and drinks will be provided for all in attendance with fans also getting the chance to mix and mingle with Director of athletics Ryan Ivey, Head football coach Colby Carthel, head men's basketball coach Kyle Keller, head women's basketball coach Mark Kellogg and select coaches from other SFA athletic squads.