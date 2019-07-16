Tyler County DA: Man found with 14 grams of meth in vehicle gets 17 years

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Tyler County jury sentenced a man to 17 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for possession of a controlled substance in connection with a November 2018 traffic stop in which 14 grams of meth was found in his vehicle.
“This verdict shows that the citizens of Tyler County are tired of meth ruining their communities,” District Attorney Lucas Babin said in a press release. “The jurors had a wide range of punishment to choose from, which included probation. Seventeen years sends a strong message. They have no tolerance for meth in Tyler County.”
During the trial, Babin and First Assistant District Attorney Pat Hardy explained to the jury that a Woodville police officer pulled Christopher Tubb over on U.S. Highway 69 for expired registration.
“During the traffic stop, when Tubb refused to produce a valid driver’s license and refused to roll down his window or exit the vehicle, he was placed under arrest,” the press release stated. “While searching the vehicle, the officer located a baggie containing approximately 14 grams of crystal meth.”
A special agent from the Texas Department of Public Safety told the jury that 14 grams of methamphetamine is consistent with a delivery amount of the drug. He said that amount is sufficient for as many as 7 to 28 people to get high.
The jury also testimony from a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and deputy who said that, on multiple occasions, Tubb refused to provide a valid driver’s license when he was pulled over by law enforcement.
“I appreciate the hard work and cooperation from the Woodville Police Department, the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety,” Babin said. “Without their efforts, this offender would still be on the street buying and likely distributing meth.”
