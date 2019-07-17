City officials explain zoning request process for property owners

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -During the Lufkin city council meeting, city officials approved a zone change on Denman for a property owner.
The owner owns property in the 2400 block on Denman Avenue along Highway 69.
Part of the properties are zoned commercial and the other half is residential which would be re-zoned as commercial in efforts to help sale the property to other business owners.
Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold explained how the process works.
“Anyone wanting to make a zone change request will go to our planning and zoning department. They would fill out an application saying what and why they need it. Those requests would go to our planning and zoning commission, they would be reviewed and depending on if they are approved or denied there are still ways to go about it,” said Arnold.
If the zone request is denied Arnold said property owners may file an appeal.
