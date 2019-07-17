Diboll, Hutington sending 5 teams to national BASS Tournament

Diboll, Texas (KTRE) -Two Diboll teams and three Diboll teams are heading to the Mossy Oak Fishing High School Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The teams are made up of -
Diboll - William McGuire, Korey Kubiak, Trent Webb and Marcus Wilson
Huntington - Adyson Stringer, Abram Boles, Dalton Morton, Hunter Matchett, River Johnson and Brenton Peters
The event will take place August 8-10 at Kentucky Lake in Paris, TN.
“Everyone in East Texas is so good,” Stringer said. "It feels good that people around us are going with us. "
The teams will be going up against the best high school anglers in the nation. The local teams are not concerned. The anglers have been fishing on the Sam Rayburn Reservoir, one of the top lakes in the country. Simply put, the teens view fishing not as a hobby but a way of life.
“When I am not working I am on the lake or at a pond just trying to catch a few bass," Matchett said.
“It is a rural community," McGuire said. "We live next to a world renowned fishing lake and there is not much to do but hunt and fish. Our parents would rather us do this.”
“It is cool," Johnson said. “It is an opportunity we have that most kids won’t get to experience."
