First Alert: Trying to stay cool as the July fry continues for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the infamous heat ridge building overhead the next few days, we will be hot and mainly dry. This will lead to temperatures climbing into the middle 90′s with heat indices topping out in the 102-105 degree range. That will make the heat dangerous, especially in the afternoon hours as some of our area will be meeting heat advisory criteria. Therefore, make sure you and your family are staying hydrated and taking heat precautions seriously.
The heat ridge will hold for the rest of the week and into the early part of the weekend before it breaks down and shifts to the west, allowing some deeper moisture to our east to rotate back in our direction. This will lead to some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to enter the equation as we get into the early-to-middle part of next week.
The better rain chances may also come with a late July cold front coming down the pike. If this frontal boundary can make it all the way through our part of the state, we could see some lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures come our way, offering a nice treat for the middle of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.