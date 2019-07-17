First Alert: Trying to stay cool as the July fry continues for East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the infamous heat ridge building overhead the next few days, we will be hot and mainly dry. This will lead to temperatures climbing into the middle 90′s with heat indices topping out in the 102-105 degree range. That will make the heat dangerous, especially in the afternoon hours as some of our area will be meeting heat advisory criteria. Therefore, make sure you and your family are staying hydrated and taking heat precautions seriously.