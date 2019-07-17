Hearing continues over confession in Angelina County capital murder case

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County Sheriff’s Office detective testified in the second day of a suppression hearing involving Bobby Woods Jr.
Woods is charged with capital murder in the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler.
The suppression hearing will determine is Woods’ confession will be admitted during his trial, which is set to start next month.
According to police reports, Woods confessed to pushing Mason into a pond and then leaving him to drown.
The former detective told the judge clues that led him to believe Woods is the suspect. The detective said Woods was the last person to see Mason alive.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.