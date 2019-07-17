Local and state law agencies participate in coordinated crime conference at Angelina College

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Local and state law agencies participated in the first day of the coordinated crime conference at Angelina College.
“The good thing about this is they brought in experts in different fields like this morning we had one on strangulation,” said Linderman.
Other topics discussed during the conference included understanding targeted violence, evidence collection kits and impact of domestic violence on children.
Which Captain Linderman said will be resourceful to bring back to his staff to help respond to emergencies.
“Things to look for as for as violence and things like that, the resources that we can give to them,” said Linderman
Dr. Casie Fisher and Chair of the Forensics Science Department at Saint Edwards in Austin, TX was one of the keynote speakers and discussed the use of DNA evidence.
“DNA is more of a scientific process and it can be very abstract, and it can be very intimating to people. Finger prints are something you can place on a surface and process them with powder and it’s something you can readily see, where as DNA is more abstract so it’s harder for people to understand what they are getting with that,” said Dr. Fisher.
Most importantly, those in attendance said the biggest benefit of the conference is having the opportunity to be informed.
“This is a field that is continually changing, and the laws are continually changing and it’s a lot of research done on this statically wise and it’s something that you never stop training on,” said Lindermman.
