Lufkin City Council approves Citizens Chamber of Commerce’s first step toward new facility

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Since 1940, the Angelina County Citizens Chamber of Commerce has contributed to improvements in the community and helped low-income families with housing needs.
After receiving approval on the first reading for a commercial zone change from the Lufkin city council, they will now be able to provide service in a new facility that will be located off MLK drive.
“The property that we had acquired was set aside for apartments and we need to have it for commercial purposes because the office structure we are trying to build now will be about roughly 4,000 and 500 square foot building,” said Joe Douglass III, Executive Board Member of the Angelina County Citizens Chamber of Commerce.
Douglas said over the years they have also added more programs to help better serve the youth.
“We also have a scout program that we are trying to get back on track as well. We always dealt with the local community to develop scouting for our young men and young boys in the community, so with those programs we are bringing back online, we felt like with the history of the chamber we felt like it was time for us to go into a different direction to be identified with our own structure,” said Douglas.
Other benefits that the new facility will bring includes job opportunities.
“We’ve had a lot of our quality students and individuals who have gone off and obtained professional degrees and professional training’s. We would like to bring them back to our community to help them grow as well.
The Angelina County Citizens Chamber of Commerce has already acquired services for an architect for preliminary plans on what they wish to see in the new building which should be done within the next month or so.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.