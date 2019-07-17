EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures are starting out in the 70s again this morning. A few places seeing some cloud cover but others are starting out with mostly fair skies. This afternoon expect partly cloudy skies and continued hot and humid conditions. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s and thanks to the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. South and southwest winds will create a bit of a breeze, but it won’t do much to cool things down. One or two places, mostly to the south in Deep East Texas could see an isolated, brief shower pop up this afternoon, but most places won’t see any rain today. Hot, humid conditions continue through the rest of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s each afternoon right into the weekend. By early next week, a few more clouds roll in and a weak cold front could get close enough to East Texas to bring rain chances back to the forecast.