Nacogdoches County commissioners take next step towards securing Lake Naconiche water rights

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County Commissioners heard presentations Wednesday in the what was the next step towards securing water rights for Lake Naconiche.
The presentation given Wednesday concerned plans for water conservation, drought contingency, and water emergencies, which are required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for county water rights.
KTRE 9′s Ryan Ordmandy spoke with a county commissioner about the status of acquiring those rights, and where the process goes from here.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.