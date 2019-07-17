SFA Football program holds free youth camp for East Texas kids

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On the eve of the 2019 Southland Conference Football Media Day, the Stephen F. Austin State University football program put on a free youth camp for kids from all over East Texas.
The team will learn their preseason conference ranking Thursday morning in Houston. Coach Colby Carthel, quaretrback Jake Blumrick, and safety Alize Ward will make the trip to the annual event.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames will be at the event bringing updates throughout the day.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.