Traffic alert: FM 844 closed at U.S. Highway 69 South

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - FM 844 at U.S. Highway 69 South outside of Huntington is closed Wednesday and Thursday to allow contractors to tie the intersection to the newly constructed main lanes of U.S. 69, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Motorists traveling FM 844 should prepare to take alternate routes. Some delays through the work zone should be expected. Obey all traffic control in the area and reduce speed.
Click here for road closures and condition reports.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.