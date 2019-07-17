Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: There is a a Heat Advisory out for today until 7 PM. Temperatures will be reading in the middle 90s but will feel like we are anywhere from 105-108 degrees. Winds will be breezy at times from the south but won’t do a whole lot to cool us down. In the later afternoon and evening we could see a few stray showers especially in Deep East Texas. Overnight lows will stay warm in the upper 70s. Tomorrow and Friday will be very similar days with temperatures in the low to middle 90s and lots of sunshine. The weekend is looking to be a typical one for July with low to middle 90s, mostly sunny skies and a very low chance for afternoon showers in our southern counties. The start of next workweek brings around a better chance of seeing rain. Tuesday will be on the cooler side with temperatures only reaching the upper 80s due to cloud cover and rain.