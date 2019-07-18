Atkinson Candy changes Chick-o-Stick recipe; switches to all-natural ingredients

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Atkinson Candy has updated Chick-O-Stick. The crunchy candy will now be made with simple ingredients and without artificial colors or flavors.
Since their inception in the early 1940s, Chick-O-Sticks have featured fresh roasted peanut butter and toasted coconut made daily onsite at the Atkinson’s candy factory in Lufkin.
The artificial red and blue coloring will be removed in favor of colors derived from natural turmeric and vegetable juice concentrate.
The formulation contains no hydrogenated oils or artificial preservatives.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.