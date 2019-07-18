Center police searching for suspect who robbed Dollar General at gunpoint

CENTER, TEXAS (KTRE) - Center police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.
According to the Center Police Department, a man entered the Dollar General located at 806 Tenaha Street at about 4:34 p.m. on July 17. The man reportedly then pointed a black and silver semi-automatic handgun at the cashier and demanded they open the register.
The cashier complied and opened the register. According to Center police, the man then took cash from the register before leaving the store.
Center police report the man was wearing a black shirt and black shorts when he entered the story. He also had on a black flat-billed baseball cap and used a white T-shirt to cover his face.
Police ask anyone with information about the robbery or that would identify the subject to call the Center Police Department.
