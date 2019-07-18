Conservationist explains importance of legislation to protect endangered wildlife in Texas

“H.R. 3742 would be a game-changer for fish and wildlife – in Texas and across the country,” said John Shepperd,” Texas Alliance for America’s Fish and Wildlife spokesman. The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act is a cost-effective way to recover fish and wildlife populations without the more reactive, “emergency room” measures of the Endangered Species Act. Once a species reaches the need to be listed as Threatened or Endangered, the process of recovery is more difficult and expensive. It is much smarter to act before these at-risk populations reach a critical point.”