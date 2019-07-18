E. Texas child abuse survivor to represent Texas at Miss. America’s Outstanding Teen

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From living in an abusive household as a toddler, to becoming Miss. Texas’ Oustanding Teen 2019, Allie Graves, 17, is proving there is nothing that can stand in the way of her goals.
The Lone Star native is headed to Orlando for the Miss. America’s Outstanding Teen competition where she will represent her home state.
“A lot of people say it’s a whirlwind but I still feel like Allie Graves which is something that is really relieving to me,” said Allie as she toured us through her family home in Texarkana.
From the outside looking in, Allie is no different from her pageant competitors. Her story started with a life in and out of foster care. Before she was adopted at the age of five by the Graves family, she lived in an abusive household.
She uses her story as a way to advocate for children who are living through similar situations. Graves said this prompted the creation of her foundation “What Love Can Do.”
For more information on how you can get involved click here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.