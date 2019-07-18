East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
For cattle, all feeder steer and heifer weight class averages ended a full 3 to 5 dollars higher. These numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Report out of Crockett.
The buyer interest and aggression was strong and that's reflective with the slaughter cattle prices as well. Both the slaughter bull and cows ended strong.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady around the state compared to last week. Movement was light to moderate at best.
The humidity brought on by recent rains also is a concern for hay quality. Many producers here in East Texas are baling hay but will have to wait and see what kind of quality coastal bermuda they have available due to delayed cutting season.
