Lufkin police urge caution after card skimmers found at convenience stores

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department is citizens who use credit or debit cards to use caution after skimmers were found at two convenience stores. The skimmers were found on store checkout counter card readers near the registers.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that they got a call around 1:30 p.m. about a skimmer that had been found at On the Road on U.S. Highway 59 South (4110 South First Street).
The Chevron store located at 904 S. John Redditt Drive also had one of the devices, Pebsworth said. She added they contacted the Lufkin Police Department when an employee noticed it was there because it lifted from the actual card reader.
“We do not know how long the skimmers have been in place,” Pebsworth said.
The Lufkin PD spokeswoman aid that aside from having “softer/spongier” keys, the skimmers are often difficult to spot.
“We advise citizens that have used the card readers at these locations to monitor their credit/debit card transactions closely,” Pebsworth said. “If you are using a card reader - store checkout, ATM, gas pump, etc. - inspect it to ensure its integrity or just use cash.”
Pebsworth said the incidents are still under investigation.
