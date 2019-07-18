Peach crepes from Mike Chubboy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - Have you ever had Hungarian Barack Turos Palacsinta? This dish is also known as peach crepes and it’s a nice, light, semi-sweet breakfast or dessert.
This recipe is from Chef Mike Chubboy of Brigitta’s Hungarian Restaurant in Kilgore.
The English version of the dessert presentation is Peach Crepes. However, Chubboy says there is no translation for the Turos. “Taste it, it defies the names of its contents,” he says.
Palacsinta ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup soda water
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract, do not skimp
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 3 tbsp olive oil
Mix this well enough that there are no flour beads. Final solution should be runny. Let set for 20 minutes
Peach ingredients:
- 3 fresh peaches
- 1 tbsp sugar
slice peaches smaller than bite size. Sprinkle sugar let set for 60 minutes
Turos:
- 2.2 lbs Cottage Cheese
- 1 cup Sour Cream
- 1 cup powder sugar
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract, over flow is good
- pinch of salt, no more
- 1 cup raisins, soaked in Grand Marnier, 60 minutes or more
Thoroughly mix the Turos. Add the raisins last.
Method:
While the Turos and peaches rest, cook your palacsinta in a 9″ Teflon pan. Heat to medium/high. Brush a dab of butter/olive oil to center of pan. Immediately add 8 oz of the palacsinta mix on the butter/oil. Quickly agitate the pan to disperse the palacsinta mix. Your goal is to have as thin a crepe as possible. Adjust the heat to keep pace with cooking. Once the palacsinta firms up, lift the sides to see if it is browning. Once it browns enough, it will have some rigidity to it, then flip it. Roughly speaking 2 to 3 minutes one side, a little less on the second side. Once you cook a couple, you have expertise. Figure one batch will make 15 to 20 palacsinta.
If you like these, then for a breakfast treat do not add the sugar to the palacsinta mix. Roll eggs, cheese, mushrooms or whatever your appetite suggests.
