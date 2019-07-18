SFA Lumberjacks picked ninth in Southland Conference football preseason poll

NCAA Division II national champion head coach Colby Carthel took over the Lumberjack football program in December and is entering his first season leading the Purple and White. With a championship pedigree and high expectations for the future of the program, coach Carthel signed one of the finest recruiting classes in the nation after just two months in Texas’ oldest town. SFA’s 2019 signing class in February ranked as the third-best among all FCS institutions and the top in the league according to 247Sports. Furthermore, the Lumberjacks’ signing class ranked ahead of a handful of FBS programs and a plethora of FCS powerhouses.