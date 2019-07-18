Third day of testimony heard in hearing over confession in Angelina County capital murder case

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A judge in Angelina County on Thursday heard more testimony in the suppression hearing involving Bobby Woods Jr.
Woods is charged with capital murder in the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler in August 2015.
A former investigator with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office testified in the third day of a suppression hearing.
Video evidence played Thursday showed Woods answering questions investigators’ questions during a polygraph.
Prosecutors argue Woods voluntarily answered questions to investigators.
The investigator confirmed Woods never objected or voiced concern in answering their questions.
According to police reports, Woods confessed to pushing Mason into a pond and then leaving him to drown.
The suppression hearing will determine whether that confession will be admitted into evidence during Woods’ trial, which is scheduled to start next month.
