Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A hot afternoon ahead with highs reaching into the middle 90s and heat indices rising well over the triple digit mark. Cloud cover should begin to diminish as we head into the afternoon hours. Quiet and hot conditions to persist in East Texas through the weekend with only a few stray afternoon showers and thundershowers possible, mainly in Deep East Texas. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday, ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive in East Texas late Monday/early Tuesday. Don’t expect too much of a drop in temperatures but we very well may see upper 80s in East Texas again for Tuesday and Wednesday. Conditions dry out again by Wednesday so the climb back into the 90s is right around the corner.