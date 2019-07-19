East Texas Ag News: Planting pumpkins in your late summer garden

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Are you looking for something different to try now that some spring vegetables are past harvest time?
If you have lots of space and the time to pamper some other vegetables, try pumpkins.
County extension agents say this crop takes around three months until harvest so it must be planted in July to be ready for Halloween. And once harvested and kept in cooler fall temperatures, they can be stored for two to three months.
Planting pumpkins or some type of fall gourds can cover a large part of the garden.
One of the worst things you can do to your garden is nothing and allow old plants to collect insects and disease problems. So keeping your soil productive year round and always growing something is one of the best gardening practices.
