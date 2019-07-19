Former KLTV news anchor writes song to commemorate first moon landing

DETROIT, Michigan (KLTV) - As the country commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, Devin Scillian is reflecting on his song inspired by the iconic moment in history.
Scillian, a former news anchor at KLTV, wrote and performed “First Man on the Moon” in 2004 for his children’s album “A Is For America.”
“I think it might be tough today for people to remember just how crazy space travel seemed at one time. And then suddenly it was not only possible but it quickly became a race to get there first between the US and the Soviet Union. It was an extraordinary time when suddenly almost anything seemed possible.”
Recorded in Nashville, the song is part of a collection that walks listeners through American history.
Scillian says the space program remains relevant and bubbling with potential.
“It could go a long way toward uniting our currently splintered American vision. I eagerly await the push for Mars. We’ll again be reminded of the power of looking skyward and dreaming immense things.”
The award-winning journalist worked at KLTV in East Texas from 1986 to 1989 before taking jobs in Oklahoma City and now in Detroit.
Also an accomplished musician and songwriter, Devin has released four albums of original songs. His band Arizona Son make frequent appearances on the summer concert circuit and has opened for Toby Keith, Reba McEntire, and LeAnn Rimes.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.