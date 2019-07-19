Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re waking up in the middle 70s yet again with partly to mostly sunny skies and a breezy southerly wind around 10-15 mph. Highs today will quickly warm up into the middle 90s and heat indices will likely range in the 100-105 degree range so any strenuous outdoor activities should be limited during the heat of the day. A few isolated showers will be possible in Deep East Texas otherwise most will stay dry today. Your weekend is looking to be mostly dry and warm in the lower to middle 90s, but increasing chances for rain start on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday before the front moves through, pushing out any remaining rain we might have left. The cold front is currently on track to arrive in East Texas starting late Tuesday morning, so highs will range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s depending on when the front actually arrives. Sunshine and upper 80s for your Wednesday and Thursday with 90s likely returning by the weekend so make sure you enjoy the “cooler” weather while it lasts!