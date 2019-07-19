A hot and humid weekend is on the menu, but heat relief arrives next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of an isolated shower, most areas will remain dry this afternoon as we sweat it out under the oppressive July heat and humidity.
A weak area of high pressure will remain in control of our weather this weekend, which will keep the hot, humid conditions in place. There may be just enough moisture around to generate a 20% chance of an isolated, cooling shower come Sunday afternoon.
Outside of a brief shower, most of us will be dry this weekend as we sweat it out under a mix of sun and clouds to go along with the heat and humidity. Even though our heat indices may be a touch below 105 degrees, still exercise caution if you plan on being outdoors for any extended period of time.
The heat ridge will strengthen and shift off to the Rockies late this weekend and early next week, allowing some deeper moisture to our east to rotate back in our direction. This will lead to some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to enter the equation as we get into Sunday and the early part of next week.
We will then turn our attention to the north as a rare, July cold front sets its sights on the Piney Woods next Tuesday. This frontal passage will bring us widespread clouds and a better chance for some cooling rains on that day as it passes through our part of the state.
Behind the frontal passage, we will see a wind shift to the north, ushering in some drier air and slightly cooler temperatures for the middle of next week. This will make for a nice treat as it provides some temporary relief from the summer heat and humidity.
