Older generation excited to share memories of moon landing with youth

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KLTV) - Fifty years ago humans walked on the moon for the first time in history - bringing together not only the country, but the world.
Celebrations are underway at the Johnson Space Center, just outside of Houston, Texas.
Visitors at the center who were alive at the time of the landing told ABC’s Maggie Rulli that they’re excited to share it with the next generation.
The moment is bringing people together 50 years later. There will be celebrations going on Saturday on the National Mall, in Times Square - and of course, at the Johnson Space Center.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.