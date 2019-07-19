Sheriff’s office: Polk County teen dies in accidental shooting

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - A teenager died Thursday following an accidental shooting in the Segno community.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the incident Friday.
Two 17-year-old males were at a residence when one of them accidentally discharged a firearm striking the other fatally, the release states.
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently being assisted by the Texas Rangers on this case which is ongoing," the statement reads.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.