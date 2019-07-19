Unique 12 x 12 Art Show to raise scholarship money for SFA art students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Art fans will have a unique opportunity Saturday night to buy an original piece that comes with the satisfaction of contributing to art scholarships for students attending Stephen F. Austin State University.
The Cole Art Center in downtown Nacogdoches is hosting the annual 12x12 Art Show for Friends of the Visual Arts.
Nacogdoches artist Wally Knight is one of the participating artists. He’s the only artist in town who has an old automobile in his studio wall.
The room is filled with eclectic art; some by other artists, some by himself.
“Paper, plastic, figures, electronics,” Knight pointed out among the collection.
The found objects are used in Knight's unique artworks. He's donated two of his creations this year to the 12x12 Art Show. Knight's one-of-a-kind pieces are popular among bidders.
“We have artists from Lufkin and Nacogdoches that participate in this," Knight said. "There are groups of artists including teachers at SFA, students, and local artists.”
Well before the auction ever begins, artists are given a blank, 12x12 canvas board. From there, imaginations are allowed to go wild.
This year, more than 80 examples of creativity are on display, and multiple mediums are represented. Spectators will see photography, textiles, paper designs, as well as traditional oils, acrylics and, watercolors on the 12x12 boards. There are a few exceptions.
“Not everybody bends the rules like I do, but it’s still a wonderful expression of the whole idea of the 12x12," Knight said.
The bidding rules are strictly enforced by Alisa Steed.
“You place a bid starting at $250 and up. Then, the night of the event, at 6 p.m. the initial bid drops to $100," Steed explained. "And then roughly a third of them will have no bids at all, and those are given out in the raffle which five tickets for $20 allows people with shallower pockets, so to speak, to still play.”
Last year, participating patrons brought in $12,000 for SFA art scholarships.
The 12x12 art show, party, and scholarship fundraiser will be held Saturday, July 20, beginning at 6 p.m. If you’re interested in a piece, silent bidding will continue at 1 p.m. at the Cole Art Center during gallery hours.
The party is free to the public and no one is obligated to make a bid.
