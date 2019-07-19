Video of confession played during 4th day of suppression hearing

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Video evidence was played in court on the fourth day of a suppression hearing in Angelina county.
The hearing is to determine if the murder confession Bobby Woods Jr., gave would be allowed into evidence during his trial.
He’s charged with capital murder in the drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler.
The video showed Bobby Woods junior signing his name to a statement he made verbally to two detectives.
In the video, Woods told investigators a week before Mason died that he and his girlfriend Billie Jean Cuttler made plans to “kill” the toddler to make room for another unborn child.
Woods told investigators that the chance came when Mason said he wanted to go swimming. Woods said he rode with Mason and Billie Jean Cuttler on a 4-wheeler to a pond by their house.
Woods told investigators Mason took a step toward the pond and started drowning. He said the boy hollered for help.
Woods said “I didn’t want to believe he was dead.”
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.