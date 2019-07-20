Apollo mission still inspiring 50 years later

HOUSTON, TX (KLTV) - The Army’s golden knights are making a dramatic entrance and 14-year-old Austin Desisto and his mom are soaking up every second.
"I mean, I just want to kind of re-live the experience and I want to feel like I was there," said Austin
They came all the way from Boston to celebrate the moon landing 50th anniversary here at Space Center Houston. This day has been on his mind for weeks.
"For the launch, I blared the countdown all over my neighborhood so everybody could hear it," Austin said.
All things space, it's a passion he wears on his sleeve and on his feet.
His friends know all about this fascination.
"A lot of times I share facts with them, like, 'Hey there's a launch today. Or you want to come over and watch the launch with me?"
“His passion is kind of taking over our family. My twitter feed is focused on space now.” said Christy Desisto.
Mom Christy is catching on, she says she is looking forward to exploring the exhibits, like the Apollo 17 command module and artifacts in the lunar rock vault.
Dana Johnson didn't travel as far to be here.
He lives in Tyler and has been following the space program since his childhood.
"I actually watched the first steps on the moon live when I was seven years old,” Johnson said.
He knew he had to celebrate this important milestone in space city, immersed in history.
"Not only what happened back in the Apollo days, but also what they have in store for the coming years,” said Johnson
And that's right up Austin's alley.
Even though he wasn't alive, the moon missions launched his interest in physics and technology.
"What could we do today, with the technology we had back then, advancing that to what we have today. I mean, going back to the moon in 2024."
A new generation of future astronauts, engineers, and flight controllers, inspired by that giant leap a half-century ago.
