Governor Abbott representative discusses fighting human trafficking

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - A women’s prayer conference in Center welcomed a special guest speaker Saturday morning. At the Supplicating Women’s Conference, attendees heard from Janet Kasper, a representative from the office of governor Gregg Abbott.
Kasper is the East Texas Regional Administrator for the team that works to combat child sex trafficking in Texas. During her presentation, she discussed ways their team is executing the governor’s plan to help victims of sex crimes. She shared that new tactics are looking to focus on criminalizing traffickers rather than victims. She also says signs of human trafficking are hard to spot, and that victims may not admit they need help.
The Child Sex Trafficking Team States there were 2,459 cases of human trafficking in Texas in 2017.
Information on the Child Sex Trafficking Team can be found here.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.