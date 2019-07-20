NASA opens newly-renovated $5M Apollo mission control room for tours

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KLTV) - Today marks 50 years since the history-making Apollo 11 moon landing. And around the country people are remembering that inspiring ‘giant leap.’
And so are the surviving members of the crew. Apollo 11 Commander Neil Armstrong died in 2012. Earlier in the week, astronaut Michael Collins, who’s now 88, went back to the launch pad where he blasted off to the moon with Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Last weekend, the 89-year-old Aldrin participated in a gala at the Reagan Presidential Library.
And one of the biggest celebrations is taking place at the birthplace of the space program where there’s a massive outdoor festival planned. Thousands of people are expect to show up to count down the final moments to Armstrong’s first steps on the moon.
One of the big highlights for visitors to Space Center Houston is a place that was critical to this achievement. NASA just unveiled a $5 million dollar renovation to the historic Apollo Mission Control room.
It’s open again for tours and you’ll get to see exactly what it was like on July 20, 1969. All of the consoles and projection screens have been carefully restored. It’s a rush of memories for the former flight director who spent a lot of time in mission control. Gene Kranz, who’s known for his “failure is not an option” motto, spoke Friday night.
Saturday’s activities kick off at about 9:15 a.m. and there’s plenty to experience. Space Center Houston will have guided tours. You can get up close to a massive Saturn Five rocket that would have carried astronauts to the moon. Pop-up stem labs will demonstrate the science from the Apollo program. There’s plenty of guest speakers, live music, and fun for the whole family.
This celebration is about honoring a legacy that’s important to all of humanity. But NASA is keenly aware the next future astronauts to set foot on the moon or Mars could be kids visiting today.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.