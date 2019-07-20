Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A warm and dry end to your Saturday with partly to mostly clear skies and temperatures remaining the 80s until around midnight. Sunday morning will start off with partly cloudy skies and in the muggy middle 70s. Once we pass lunchtime tomorrow we have a chance for a few isolated showers and thundershowers during the heat of the day if you live south of Interstate 20. Those of you who do not receive any rain will still see a little more cloud cover than what you saw today, and highs will top off in the lower to middle 90s. Monday will likely be a few degrees cooler due to additional cloud cover and a decent shot at afternoon showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected but a few storms could bring some fairly gusty winds and brief downpours. Showers and storms expected to persist into the later evening hours on Monday due to additional forcing from an approaching cold front. The front should start to push through East Texas around midnight, and will likely take the entire day to move through the entire area, so afternoon temperatures will likely range from the upper 80s to the lower 90s depending on when the front actually reaches you. The cold front should push out any remaining moisture in East Texas for a while, meaning East Texas can enjoy mostly sunny skies and middle to upper 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll likely see a few 90s pop up on Friday as our winds shift back from the southeast but should remain dry.