Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few clouds to start off this morning with temperatures in the low 80s. By the afternoon we will see lots of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 90s. There are very low rain chances for Deep East Texas for the late afternoon and evening. Overnight we will cool to the middle 70s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s and lots of sunshine. We increase rain chances for Monday in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches East Texas. The best chance to see heavy widespread rain will be on Tuesday. The cold front that sweeps through will drop our temperatures into the 80s until Thursday. Friday we will return to the 90s with mostly sunny skies.