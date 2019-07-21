John Outlaw earns his spot in history with induction into the THSCA Hall of Honor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Late Coach John Outlaw was given his rightful place in Texas football history when he was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor.
The night was special taking place in front of the largest crowd to attend the yearly baquet in the history of the event.
Outlaw was one of the winningest coaches in Texas football history with a record of 308-89-3. Outlaw died just months after win No.300 over the Woodlands at the age of 58.
“Coach Outlaw in terms of wins could have been the greatest of all-time,” said Craig Way, longtime host of Fox Sports’ High School Scoreboard Live. “He really is anyways because of his impact on the game. No matter where he went he knew people and he cared about people.”
Outlaw came to Lufkin in 1995 and won the school’s only state title in 2001. In his entire career he was the winningest coach at three schools; Arkadelphia, Arkansas, Sherman and Lufkin. He was the youngest coach to win a state title in Arkansas.
The wins are impressive but what is more impressive is the lives he impacted.
“The way he was, I try to emulate that stuff,” current Wylie East Defensive Coordinator and former Lufkin Panther Alton Dixon said. “The smoothness of how he dealt with and talked to kids as individuals and as a group. He did it to improve young men and I try to do that now.”
Outlaw’s son STephen accepted the award in honor of his father.
“I was nervous up there,” Stepehen said. “I wish my mom could have been here to enjoy this but his family was here and all the people from Lufkin were here that he considered family. I am just proud of dad.”
Tune in Sunday Night (July 21) for a special look at the impact Outlaw has left on the high school football world.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.